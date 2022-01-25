Fraternal Order of Eagles
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — The VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
The Fourth District miniature golf tournament will take place Saturday. Practice is at 10:30 a.m. with the contest beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per person, food included. Proceeds go to the Blacksnakes A-10 Fighter Wing Family Relief Fund.
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak from 5-7:30 p.m. or while food lasts Friday, Feb. 4. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment.
An auxiliary meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.