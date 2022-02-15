BUTLER — As basketball season enters its final stretch before sectional play begins, coaches expect their teams to give effort in every game.
Garrett coach Andrew Evertts felt his players competed better Friday against Eastside than it did in their Northeast Corner Conference tournament meeting.
Now, it’s about putting four consistent quarters together and avoiding the tough spells that can be the difference between victory and defeat.
The Blazers were able to take advantage of mistakes and beat the Railroaders 58-40 on senior night at Butler.
Eastside improved to 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the NECC. Garrett fell to 5-13 in all games and 2-6 in the NECC.
The Blazers got 20 points from Gabe Trevino and 12 from Owen Willard.
It was Eastside’s first action since a 47-36 win over Westview on Jan. 28.
The bad stretches have been tough for Garrett to overcome.
After Trevino opened the scoring at 7:21, the Railroaders came roaring out of the gate, getting two threes from sophomore Jaxson Fugate and one each from classmate Drayton Myers and junior Tyler Gater and led 12-7.
Caeden Moughler had a rebound score, Trevino hit a three and Santino Brewer scored after a Garrett miss as the hosts led 14-12 after eight minutes.
The second quarter was where the game was decided.
After Fugate scored in the lane 15 seconds in, Garrett would go more than five minutes without a point.
Eastside ran off eight straight before Jasen Bailey ended the run with two free throws at 2:31. The Blazers would end the half on a 9-2 run to lead 31-18 at the break.
“That’s tough against a team like this that’s as good as this,” Evertts said. “Your room for error is so small.”
While the loss is tough, he liked his team’s effort much more than a 62-25 loss to the Blazers on Jan. 12.
“I’m happy with the effort. At this point in the year, it would be so easy for us to hang our heads and get killed by these guys.
“I thought we battled pretty well. We just didn’t execute.”
A Myers free throw with 3:06 left in the third got the Railroaders within single digits, but two three-point plays by Willard pushed the hosts’ lead to 17. Eastside led 43-28 with a quarter to play.
“I thought we played decent in three of the four (quarters),” Evertts said. “It’s been kind of the story all year. If we could eliminate some of those really bad stretches or at least shorten them … if we could fix some of that.
“If we play that hard the rest of the season, we have some winnable game left.”
Fugate led Garrett with 15 points.
Garrett visits Churubusco tonight and hosts Fairfield Thursday.
Eastside won the reserve game 44-37.
Garrett’s Aaden Lytle was injured with 6:26 left in the first half and left the game on a stretcher.
Kyle Yoder led the Blazers with 13 points, Loden Johnson had 10 and Carter Rutan added eight. Elijah Chapman and Jacob Molargik scored 12 each for the Railroaders.
