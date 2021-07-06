Castator named to dean’s list
NORTH MANCHESTER — Kylie Castator of Garrett has been named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Manchester University.
Castator was among 338 students named to the list. Castator is majoring in biology-chemistry.
Students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours, with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.
