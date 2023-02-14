DECATUR — For the second straight year, the Garrett girls basketball season ended at the hands of the top team in the state.
Saturday night in the Class 3A regional at Bellmont, No. 1 Twin Lakes won in a 64-25 final over the Railroaders to improve to 27-0 on the year.
This was the first year for the new single-game regional format.
“There’s hundreds of teams that would trade places with us,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “I told the girls after the game not to let this detract from the feeling that we had last week and what we did last week. It’s not like we played just anybody; they’re the undefeated number one team in the state.””
Twin Lakes prevented Garrett from winning its second straight regional title, leading wire-to-wire from the very first basket of the game, a three-pointer from sophomore Addison Bowsman, daughter of head coach Brad Bowsman. Bowsman led all scorers with 21 points.
Garrett’s senior Bailey Kelham’s 20 points were not near enough for her team, and the only other Railroaders to score against a suffocating Indians defense were junior Emma LaPato (three points) and senior Maddy Schenkel (two points).
“Offensively, I thought we got what we thought we’d get and it was just a matter of we couldn’t make enough shots to stay with them,” Lapadot said.
Twin Lakes raced out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead thanks to four three-pointers — three from sophomore Bowsman and one from senior Addison Ward (10 points) — along with constant steals leading to fast-break baskets from senior Kora Pass (six points) and junior Olivia Nickerson (12 points).
“Defensively was much harder because they’re so much faster than us,” Lapadot said. “Once they got away, shots became even harder and the basket got smaller.”
The lead grew to 37-14 with 1:05 before halftime by the time a Railroader other than Bailey scored, when LaPato hit her left-corner three on a pass from Schenkel.
Schenkel’s bucket came with 1:18 left in the third.
Schenkel took on the Indian defenders by herself to draw the foul but missed the ensuing free throw. By then, however, the game was long over with the Indians up 54-23.
Kelham, Garrett’s all-time leading scorer and first girl to finish with 500 points in a season at 516, finished her career with 1,772 total points, six points behind Class of 2018 DeKalb alumna Leigha Brown, DeKalb County’s all-time leading scorer for girls basketball.
In addition to Kelham and Schenkel, Aida Haynes and Morgan Thrush also ended their high school playing careers, receiving proper sendoffs in the final stages of the game.
“The basic message is that we were here three out of four years,” Lapadot said. “Even after the game, there’s hundreds of kids that would take this for what we experienced last week. They’re champions forever and you can’t take that away. They should be proud because they got us here.”
The Railroaders ended the year with an overall record of 14-12, their fifth straight winning season.
“We had great crowds this year and that’s just thanks to all the community who jumped and stayed behind us. We had great support,” Lapadot said.
“Thanks to the moms and dads who provided food had great crowds this year, but mostly just thanks to these kids. Thanks to them for letting us be around them, love on them and try to teach them to be great kids, great people and they turned into great basketball players.”
