GARRETT — The future of a downtown Garrett building that was heavily damaged by fire two years ago has moved forward, City Planner Milton Otero told the city’s Board of Works Tuesday.
Two people living in the building’s sleeping rooms died in the fire in February 2019.
Otero said he has been in contact with First Deputy Susan Sleeper from the DeKalb County auditor’s office regarding the site at 109 S. Randolph St., owned by Tim Smith, who recently passed away. Otero learned the property has gone through a tax sale with no buyers and is currently in the hands of the DeKalb County Commissioners. Mayor Todd Fiandt has asked City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff to speak to the Commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, to determine if the city would be able to purchase the property and demolish it next year.
Otero also noted the city’s online permit process is not being utilized as expected. He wants to be sure residents are aware of the process to prevent any possible fines or removal of projects if permits are not first acquired.
Otero reported 228 improvement location permits have been issued this year to date, with 27 new homes either under construction or completed and two unsafe building code violations.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 135 calls between Dec. 1-15, including 60 traffic warnings and 17 traffic tickets. His report showed 21 total arrests, including eight for drugs, five warrants served, three each for traffic and miscellaneous arrests, one for operating while intoxicated and one battery arrest. Officers made 85 security checks during the same period.
McPherson also reported his department’s Shop with a Cop and Fill the Cruiser events were successful, and he is in the process of obtaining price quotes for new squad cars. He reported no one in the department is out sick at this time.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded three violations during the Dec. 1-15 period for offenses including rubbish, high grass, harborage of vermin, dilapidated building and vehicles. Smurr’s report showed 12 code violations complied with, three abate notices forwarded to City Hall, two each of certified letters sent and abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and to the street department for cleanup; and one sixth-offense property and one other contact made. Smurr reported 28 liens filed against properties.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said the department escorted Santa Claus by fire truck along almost every street in Garrett last Saturday and threw out 500 bagged candy treats to the delight of children along the route.
“I think we had as much fun as the kids,” Werkheiser said of the event.
Board members Tom Blotkamp and Dave Demske reluctantly approved more than $15,000 in annual utility write-offs. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said determined efforts had been made to track down some of the offenders from 2017-2019. Some are deceased, other have sold properties and/or left no forwarding address. New, more lenient city laws for rental property owners next year might result in increases in unpaid bills, she added. Blotkamp and Demske endorsed compiling a report of offenders, perhaps on a quarterly basis, to stay on top of the issue in the future.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said crews have completed their final run for leaf and brush pickup, but will go out as needed going forward.
The board approved a request for Paul Zecca to recertify as pool operator at a cost of $300 for the online course.
The board also approved moving more than $350,000 in purchase orders from 2020 to 2021, as the items or services have not yet been completed. Larger expenses include $260,000 for air packs and other items for the fire department, $12,245 for Tasers for the police department and $61,000 for the pool slide and installation, the report showed.
Conkle also noted that since there are 27 pay dates in 2021, city employees will be given paychecks on Dec. 30 but cannot deposit or cash them until Jan. 1 due to budget constraints. If not handed out earlier, employees would not receive checks until Jan. 4, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.