GARRETT — A Garrett man’s decision to join the Indiana State Police was first shaped by his experience as a Boy Scout and later through the encouragement of his squad leader at the Indiana National Guard.
Samuel Waterhouse was among 36 new state police officers who took the oath of office in December after completing graduation at the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
Waterhouse said he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement a couple of years ago when his former squad leader at the National Guard, who is now a trooper out of the Lafayette District, encouraged him to apply for the Indiana State Police 80th Recruit Academy.
The graduation ceremonies marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training which totaled nearly 1,200 hours, but with the reality of COVID, this journey took 37 weeks.
In order to help ensure as safe an environment as possible for graduation, the recruits, staff and instructors resided and trained at the academy in a bubble, away from outside contact, including their families for the final two weeks.
The 2016 Garrett High School graduate is the son of Anisa Waterhouse of Garrett and the late Thomas Waterhouse. His brother, Charlie, lives in Dayton, Ohio.
Samuel Waterhouse sees scouting as having greatly helped him prepare for a career in law enforcement.
“Boy Scouting touches on many different areas of life, including first aid skills, survival skills, financial independence and planning, community service and physical fitness,” he said. “All the knowledge I gained from the scouting program greatly impacted my preparedness,” having achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Developing a strong work ethic both academically and physically played a huge role preparing him to succeed as a trooper.
“Playing many different sports in high school helped me improve my communication and teamwork skills. Balancing schoolwork with extra-curriculars established good time management,” Waterhouse added.
“The academy tests you in every way imaginable,” he said. “Being able to stay focused on the tasks at the academy can be very challenging when we (recruits) all have lives, families, and relationships to tend to at home.”
Many recruits who cannot handle the stress of the academy will leave.
“With that, you truly find out what your limits are and the academy takes you past them. The biggest surprise during the academy was seeing how effective training can get you through the toughest situations,” he added.
Waterhouse prepared himself for the extensive physical training at the academy by working out on his own to ensure he was in the best physical shape prior to the academy start date.
“Also, it was crucial that I was in good condition to perform well on physical tests during the application process,” Waterhouse added.
“Over the years, the physical training aspect of the academy has been reformatted to incorporate more strength and conditioning work that prepares us to stay healthy for the duration of our careers,” Waterhouse said.
While there is no easy part as far at the academy goes, Waterhouse said perhaps not having to make plans of your own took one chore off the table.
“You do not have to plan anything. They tell you what to do and when to do it,” he said.
Waterhouse enjoys helping motorists stay safe while they travel. He has been assigned to the state police’s Toll Road District where there is heavy traffic, many accidents, and where being on the side of the road presents many different safety hazards. His duties include enforcing traffic and criminal law, assisting disabled motorists, investigating crashes and promoting roadway safety.
“Getting people help and off the road is a huge success. Our number one goal is to serve the public and the communities that we work in,” he said.
“Take your physical health very seriously,” he advises those considering a career in law enforcement. “Be in shape. Be efficient at time management and have outlets and hobbies to help with stress management.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.