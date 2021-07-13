Derryl Hawn
GARRETT — Derryl A. Hawn, 82, of Garrett, died July 5, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jordan McConeghy
GARRETT — Jordan James McConeghy, 24, of Garrett, died June 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Gloria Pilarski
GARRETT — Gloria J. Pilarski, 78, of Garrett, died July 7, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Cary
AVILLA — Thomas A. Cary, 57, of Avilla, died July 3, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Sally Huelsenbeck
AVILLA — Sally L. Huelsenbeck, 71, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died July 1, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Nina Carter
AUBURN — Nina L. Carter, 87, of Auburn, died July 4, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Allen Fair
AUBURN — Allen D. Fair, 84, of Auburn, died June 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lola Fairchild
AUBURN — Lola Mae Fairfield, 79, of Auburn, died July 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Homer Gibson
AUBURN — Homer “Junior” Gibson, 83, of Auburn, died July 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Maurice Hagan
AUBURN — Maurice L. “Maury” Hagan, 82, of Auburn, died July 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jon Hillabrand
AUBURN — Jon D. Hillabrand, 55, of Auburn, died July 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Cynthia Myers
AUBURN — Cynthia S. Myers, 69, of Auburn, died July 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Larry Rohm
BUTLER — Larry W. Rohm, 59, of Butler, died July 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Shirley Henry
WATERLOO — Shirley L. Henry, 86, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan and born in Waterloo, died July 3, 2021.
Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, Battle Creek, handled arrangements.
Deborah Jacquay
SPENCERVILLE — Deborah F. Jacquay, 60, of Spencerville, died July 7, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Martha Sallows
HAMILTON — Martha Louise Sallows, 86, of South Bend and born in Hamilton, died July 3, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Gregory Ensley
KENDALLVILLE — Gregory Erwin Ensley, 64, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Earl Eulitt
KENDALLVILLE — Earl Jerome Eulitt, 81, of Kendallville, died July 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Barbara Hose
KENDALLVILLE — Barbara L. Hose, 80, of Kendallville, died July 6, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Peter Mechling
MEDARYVILLE — Peter A. Mechling, 70, of Medaryville and formerly of Kendallville, died June 29, 2021.
Clapper Funeral Services, Brookston, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
Frances Moran
KENDALLVILLE — Frances L. Moran, 89, of Kendallville, died July 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Parker
KENDALLVILLE — Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Parker, 91, of Kendallville, died July 5, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
