Clothing giveaway is Saturday
GARRETT — Gina’s Clothes Closet will hold a huge clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gina's is located behind the Cup of Blessing coffee shop in downtown Garrett, 133 S. Randolph St. Visitors are asked to use the Keyser Street entrance.
