Garrett Class of 1959 meets
GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1959 boys met for breakfast on May 21 at T&R Junction in Garrett. Attending were John Hile, Gary Parker, Butch Beber, Fred Hall, Jolly Chisholm, Larry Funk, Jerry Holton and Aaron Smith. Classmates remembered John Kobiela who passed away on May 1.
Classmates gather the third Friday of each month.
