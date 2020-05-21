GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library will be continuing curbside service as the state and the library move into Stage 3 of reopening plans, said Nicholas Stephan, director.
Starting Tuesday, the library at 107 W. Houston St. will be staffed in a limited way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. During that time, people may call the library to ask reference questions, put items on hold, or schedule a curbside appointment. Staffing will be limited, and wait times may be significant if demand is high.
Curbside service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A patron must schedule an appointment before arriving at the library. To schedule an appointment call the library at 260-357-5485 or email ref@gpl.lib.in.us. When your appointment is scheduled, details will be shared about how to collect your items.
All returns must be placed in the library dropbox located in the parking lot.
“Please refer to the Back On Track GPL document for more information about our long-term plan,” Stephan said. “Thank you to the community for its support while we work together to get Indiana Back On Track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.