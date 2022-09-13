Varsity Cross Country
Runners compete at Northrop Invitational
FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s boys finished sixth and the Railroader girls finished 10th at Saturday’s Bruin Invitational at Northrop High School.
The Railroader boys finished with 190 points, 15 behind fifth-place Snider (175). DeKalb put four runners in the top 10 places and beat Carroll 37-41 for the team title.
Gavin Weller paced the Garrett boys with a fifth-place finish at 17 minutes, 25.9 seconds. Landon Davis was 35th overall at 19:07.2. Conner Boltz was 50th at 20:54.1 and Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt was 51st at 20:55.9. Tyler Gater was 54th at 21:03.1. Wade Kirby placed 56th at 21:08.5 and Carter Fielden was 67th at 22:34.8.
The Garrett girls finished with 231 points. Homestead won the team title with 30 points, with its top five runners placing in the top 10. Carroll was second with 35 points.
Addison Ebert led the Railroaders, placing 38th at 24:04.8. Molly Martin was 44th at 24:54.2. Aida Haynes was 46th at 24:59.5. Brooklyn Jacobs was 47th at 25:10.0. Ayla Gilbert was 56th at 26:54.5. Bailey Hedges was 62nd at 30:27.2 and Lexi Liechty was 63rd at 31:30.5.
Boys Soccer
Garrett defeated by Wayne 3-1
GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity boys soccer team lost to Fort Wayne Wayne by a 3-1 score Thursday.
Braydon Kennedy scored for the Railroaders on an assist from Chase Leech.
Freshman Trevor Thomas played a large majority of the non-conference match in goal for Garrett and made 12 saves. Kennedy also played several minutes between the pipes and made two saves.
Varsity Volleyball
Falcons sweep Railroaders
BENTON — Garrett lost to Fairfield 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Sept. 6.
Brea Garber had 17 kills, seven digs and three aces for the Falcons.
No Garrett statistics were available on MaxPreps.com.
Chargers outlast Garrett
LIGONIER — After the teams split the first four sets, host West Noble won the deciding set to capture a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8 in favor of the Chargers.
Spikers finish 2-1 at Fremont tournament
FREMONT — Garrett’s varsity volleyball team defeated Edon, Ohio and Canterbury but lost to Fremont in Saturday’s Fremont Invitational.
The Railroaders (4-10) topped Edon 25-20, 25-23 and Canterbury 25-14, 25-10. Fremont was a two-set winner over Garrett, 33-31 and 25-23.
Kelsey Bergman had 13 kills for the day, including eight in the win over Edon. Kyana Martinez and Kinleigh Smith finished with 12 each and Delaeni Hixson added nine.
Smith served eight aces, including four against Fremont. Martinez had seven for the day and Bergman had six.
Smith led the Railroaders with 24 digs. Martinez had 17, Rebecca Yarian finished with 15 and Kennedy Hutton had nine.
Yarian had 27 assists for the day, with 12 against Edon. Martinez added 19 assists.
Varsity Golf
Westview tops Lakeland, Garrett
GARRETT — Westview shot 195 at Garrett Country Club Wednesday to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match. Lakeland was second with 208, and Garrett shot 224.
Westview’s Hope Haarer was medalist with 44.
Emmah Moody led the Railroaders with 48. Laney Miller shot 54, Courtney Barse shot 60 and Sydney Suelzer shot 62.
