Rib fundraiser to benefit preschool
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool in Garrett will be holding a rib fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Miller's Market on South Randolph Street, Garrett.
A full slab of ribs will cost $16, with a half slab selling for $9. Both include a bag of chips and a bottle of water.
