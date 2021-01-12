GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will feature the works of 10 artists it feels are on the path to recognition and exposure in their respective fields for its first exhibit of the year.
Calling the group “Breakout 2021” artists, the museum describes the group as artists it feels are “on the path to recognition and exposure in their respective fields.”
The exhibit will open Friday, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St. The show will run through Feb. 7.
“They are fresh, exciting talents who are taking risks in hopes of becoming the career artists of tomorrow,” the museum said in a news release. “These artists are the newest, brightest stars!”
The group includes Jocelyn Arbogast, Kayla Bell, Katherine Gaff, Amanda Gargac, Rosalee Harvey, Kathy Minnich, Abi Mustapha, Michelle Pokorny, Gretchen Schreiber and Kaylie Snodgrass.
“There is never any shortage of cutting edge work by rising art stars to get your fill of and this year of 2021 is no exception,” the museum wrote. “These breakout artists are passionate about their own body of work and have the freedom to define how they will make their mark in the art world.
“The work of emerging artists may be quite different in the next 5-10 years, but that is what makes the emerging work dynamic, evolving, and always growing,” the release continues. “Most of these artists are just beginning their careers and will be shaping the future of contemporary art for years to come. They are rising stars and are offering us the opportunity to be among the first to showcase their exceptional talents.”
Arbogast comes from a creative family and she has always loved art. She is currently a full time student in therapeutic massage at Ivy Tech. Arbogast was drawn to massage science because it is an art form of sorts. She also paints and has found it takes her to a place of relaxation. Her paintings illustrate her passion for life.
Bell graduated from IPFW in 2018 with two BFA degrees in visual communication: one with a concentration in graphic design and one in photography. She is employed at IBA Marketing and Design. Her photography will take viewers to the upper peninsula of Michigan and some of nature’s astounding natural pieces of art.
Gaff is currently working towards a BFA in sculpture at Purdue University Fort Wayne. After a summer internship in Colorado, she has returned to her ceramic sculptures with more vigor. Gaff intends to continue her education into a master’s program, with the goal of becoming a university professor. Her sculptures of the female form are a highlight to be seen.
Gargac is a hyper-realistic portrait painter born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. She is currently a senior at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, studying 2D studio art and minoring in photography. Gargac has exhibited her winning pieces at the MoMA PS1 gallery in Queens, New York, and also in the Parsons New School of Design in New York. She won the Congressional Award in 2017 and her winning painting was exhibited in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for a year.
Harvey was inspired to create record covers after buying a box of records from Neat Neat Neat Records and Music in Fort Wayne. She draws them in ink and colored pencil on canvas. They tell individual stories in groups or by themselves.
Minnich earned her degree in graphic design and marketing with a minor in fine art. She co-owned an advertising agency for several years but now enjoys a slower pace at her home office studio for a handful of fun clients. She also creates consignment art. Minnich enjoys hosting clay workshops for her nieces and nephews which is when her idea came about to sculpt a large tree which will be on display. Minnich teaches workshops and helps people connect with their creative side.
Mustapha is a Sierra Leonean/American, and graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in sustainability. She has been showing her work in the San Francisco Bay area since 2013. She works on a large scale of 4-5-foot tall work of graphite, charcoal and oil paint on paper.
Pokorny is an emerging artist who specializes in flame working with borosilicate glass making delicate flowers and botanicals. She is inspired by the small details in nature. Pkorny earned her BFA from Kent State in Ohio. Her work has been shown at John Waldron Arts Center, Bloomington, and at the Gallery Walk in Limestone Cafe in Bedford.
Schreiber is an MFA candidate in metalwork, jewelry design and digital fabrication at Northern Illinois University and is pursuing a second master’s degree in art education. She is currently pursuing a body of independent sculptures and wearables, such as the jewelry she brings to the show.
Snodgrass graduated from IPFW in 2018 with a BFA in visual communication with a concentration in photography and graphic design. In 2019, she started her own company, Rough Draft Co. which specializes in graphic design for local companies such as 2Toms Brewing, 2-EE’s Winery and Great Lakes Gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.