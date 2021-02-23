Psi Iota Xi taking fundraiser orders
GARRETT — Psi Iota Xi is taking orders for Audrey’s Gourmet cake rolls and mini cinnamon rolls.
The 13-inch cake rolls are available in a variety of flavors, including banana walnut, blueberry, carrot cake, chocolate, chocolate mint, chocolate peanut butter, apple cinnamon, chocolate raspberry, lemon, pumpkin, red velvet, strawberry and white raspberry for $16 each. The six-count mini cinnamon rolls cost $8.
Orders and payment are due Feb. 28 with delivery on or around March 25.
Checks can be made out to Jan Merrill and sent to 2104 Palace Court, Auburn, IN 46706. This fundraiser helps to support a variety of activities and programs within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.