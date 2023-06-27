JAM Center
announces camps
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston Street, Garrett, has announced camps and youth programming activities.
Summer Connect begins
The JAM Center is once again be hosting free summer programming for youth entering grades 6-12.
Youth can participate in Summer Connect from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 4.
Activities offered include field trips, STEM, recreation, arts and crafts, and much more. Youth can participate for a single week or the whole summer.
A full calendar of activities can be found at https://qr.page/g/d0zrOE8ZIv.
Youth can be registered in person at the JAM Center, by calling 357-1917, or online at bit.ly/jamregisteronline. A participant form must be completed by a parent for students to participate.
Swim and Sports Camps return to JAM Center
Swim and sports camps are returning to the JAM Center.
Camps begin July 10 and run Monday-Thursday through July 27.
For 3- to 6-year-olds, beginner/intermediate swim camps are offered from 5-5:30 p.m. These camps focus on a fun introduction to the water with an emphasis on safety and basic swimming skills. Three- to 6-year-old sports camps are offered from 5:45-6:15 p.m. In these camps, children will be introduced to fundamental skills used in sports like soccer, football, and volleyball through fun games, drills, and activities. These camps are $25 per week for JAM Center members and $35 per week for nonmembers.
Intermediate/advanced swim camps, typically for children ages 6-12, are offered from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Campers will learn stroke techniques, breath control, and more. There is also Swim Club Camp from 6:35-7:35 p.m. Participants in this camp must be at least 8 years old and meet swimming qualifications.
From July 10-13, there will be a volleyball camp from ages 6-12. From July 17-20, the camp focus will be soccer. From July 24-27, the focus will be on football. Participants in these camps will participate in fun drills, activities and games as they work on essential skills in each sport. Sports camps for ages 6-12 take place 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Swim and sports camps for 6-12 are $35 per week for JAM Center members and $45 per week for non-members. Swim club camp is $20 for JAM members and $30 for non-members.
All camps have a $5 discount for registering for a second and third week and $5 per week sibling discount (cannot be combined with discount cards).
Swim camp participants will be taught by instructors from JAM Swim School, and sports camps participants will be taught by JAM Center Director of Recreation and former NFL offensive lineman Ruben Holcomb.
To register, visit the JAM Center, call 357-1917 or visit bit.ly/jamregisteronline. The deadline to register is the Friday before each week of camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.