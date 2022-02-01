GARRETT — Bree McComb isn’t afraid to mix things up or use her speed in hockey, the world’s fastest team sport.
McComb, 16, is a junior at Garrett High School, has played hockey since she was 8 years old.
Learning to skate at age 7, she decided a long time ago to trade figure skates for hockey skates. She hasn’t looked back.
“I tried figure skating for a year and it was not my thing,” she said. “It was not my thing. I went into hockey and I just fell in love with it.”
It was a natural progression as her older brother Keegan, now in college, played hockey for more than 10 years and their father Brian also played and coached the sport.
“It’s a very intense game; way more intense than any of the other sports I’ve played,” she said. “I’ve tried volleyball, softball and track, but hockey’s definitely the most intense.
“It’s such a fast-paced speed because we’re on skates. The game’s like 10 times faster. It’s different but it’s fun.”
After playing on boys’ teams since taking up the sport, this is her first on an all-girls team.
McComb is a member of the Indy Fusion, the only Indiana-based squad in the six-team Northern Illinois Hockey League. Other teams are located in Bloomington, Chicago, Geneva, Gurnee and Naperville.
The Fusion is affiliated with the Indy Junior Fuel hockey team. The Fuel also has a team in the ECHL, a minor professional league that includes the Fort Wayne Komets.
Currently, the Fusion is tied with the Revolution, based in Bloomington, for first place in their league.
The Fusion typically play three games each weekend. The team also travels to tournaments, where it isn’t unusual to play as many as five times in a weekend.
Home games are played at a rink in Carmel. McComb has played in tournaments in hockey strongholds in Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis. Her favorite rink is a newer one in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights.
When not playing with the Fusion, McComb also skates for Team Indiana, a showcase team that also competes throughout the Midwest.
Team Indiana has had two scrimmages with the University of Illinois women’s college team. In April, Team Indiana will compete in a showcase tournament in St. Louis, where scouts will be on hand to watch the action.
McComb started this season playing defense, but recently switched to play one of the wing positions on the ice.
“I’m having a lot of fun playing offense,” the right-handed shooter said. “Defense used to be my favorite — I’ve played there the last three years.”
While she doesn’t have exact stats, McComb said she scores two goals each weekend.
Her line is the team’s top scoring group. “Our coach calls us ‘The Smalls’ because we’re all about 4-foot 11. We’re all super short.”
Most of McComb’s teammates are from the Indianapolis area. One is from Columbus, Indiana and another travels from northern Kentucky.
In her league, while there is contact, players aren’t allowed to actively check each other into the boards.
“If the refs are letting us play, then we can start hitting, but technically, we’re not supposed to hit. As long as we’re not blowing them up, we’re OK,” McComb said.
“I like the body contact when we can check them. I like when it gets physical. It brings more enjoyment to the game.”
One of the biggest differences between playing on boys and girls teams is the amount of passing.
“I’ve played with boys up until this year,” McComb said. “Women’s hockey is a lot different from boys. I feel like there’s more passing and I fit in way better playing on a girls’ team than I do with a guys’ team.
“You’re way more included with the girls. They’re just more fun to play with.”
Until this season, 11 had been her number on every team. This year, joining a new team, she had to switch numbers.
That was a big step as hockey players are known for their superstitions.
When her other choices weren’t available, McComb remembered family history as older brother Keegan and father Brian each wore no. 4 when they played hockey.
No. 4 was also made famous by retired National Hockey League greats Jean Beliveau and Bobby Orr.
While the single 4 wasn’t available with the Fusion, McComb requested to double it and now wears 44.
At this point, McComb isn’t sure what her future holds.
“I don’t think I’m going to play college hockey. I think I’m going to focus on school,” she said. McComb wants to attend nursing school and isn’t sure about trying to juggle school and hockey.
“Maybe next year, if they reach to me and it’s an offer I can’t turn down,” McComb said. “I don’t know if I want to play college hockey. It’s a lot of time commitment and I want to go to nursing school. That would be a lot.”
For now, however, whenever she takes the ice, no. 44 is sure to be on the move.
