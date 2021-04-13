GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library is hosting a new traveling exhibit focusing on the 19th Amendment, which recognized women’s right to vote.
The exhibit, “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana,” is hosted by the Indiana Historical Society. It is being hosted through April 29 at the library, 107 W. Houston St.
Securing the Vote explores how women across the state labored for suffrage through countless meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts. Guests will learn how, despite many defeats and setbacks, how women persisted toward the goal of full citizenship and the power to make change through voting.
For more information, call the library at 357-5485 or visit garrettpl.org.
