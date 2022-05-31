Newman named to dean’s list
ANGOLA — Macy Newman of Garrett has earned dean’s list recognition for the 2022 spring term at Trine University.
Newman is majoring in marketing.
To earn dean’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500-3.749.
Trine University announces president’s list
ANGOLA — Two Garrett students have been named to the president’s list at Trine University for the 2022 spring term.
Adalyn Hickman and Heather McDowell have achieved this honor.
To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750-4.000.
West named to dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — Sydney West of Garrett has been named has been named to 2022 DePauw University spring 2022 dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
