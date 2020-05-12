Dorothy Williams
GARRETT — Dorothy Myrtle (Martin) Williams, age 89, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Charles Kenneth and Lillian L. (Gehring) Martin, and they preceded her in death.
She was very young when the family moved to Garrett during the Depression years to obtain jobs with the B&O Railroad. They moved into the home of grandparents, Fred and Mamie Murphy, on Randolph Street, where Dorothy grew up.
Dorothy graduated from Garrett High School, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and did her graduate work at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.
She lived in Chicago and later in New York City until returning to Garrett in 1961.
After coming back to Garrett, she worked for local businesses, including Insurance Trustees.
On Oct. 7, 1966, in Garrett, she married Roy R. Williams Sr., publisher of The Garrett Clipper.
After he retired, they made several trips around the country and she especially enjoyed their excursions in Mexico. Later they spent winters in Florida.
After she and Roy were married, she helped out at the Clipper when needed. She served as editor for the Centennial Edition — 1875-1975, writing the "First Hundred Years" section and producing the four-section newspaper for the week-long celebration. She considered herself a journalist always.
Better known as 'Dodi,' she and Roy enjoyed taking part in any Williams, Eastes and Heinzerling family gatherings, until his death on Oct. 28, 2002.
For years, Dodi swam laps at the Garrett Pool (where she took visiting grandchildren and great-nephews), the Auburn YMCA, and more recently at Garrett's Community (JAM) Center, where she gained some close friends. She was a member of Garrett Methodist Church.
Dodi is survived by her stepson, Rick Williams, of Willits California; a stepdaughter, Margaret Eastes, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; cousins, Arthur and Mary Wagner, of Frankfort, Illinois, and Teresa Mason and family, of San Antonio, Texas.
Per her wishes, Dorothy's remains were interred with a memorial graveside service at Cedar Chapel Cemetery, limited by the unexpected health attendance restriction, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Memorials will be appreciated by St. Martin's Healthcare, DeKalb County Humane Shelter or the JAM Center.
