Danny Baker
GARRETT — Danny Lee Baker, 74, of Garrett, died Aug. 5, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Mary Crager
AUBURN — Mary L. Crager, 86, of Auburn and a Garrett High School graduate, died Aug. 21, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nancy Kinsey
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Nancy Jane Kinsey, 86, of Hicksville, Ohio and born in Garrett, died Aug. 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Judith Moore
AUBURN — Judith A. “Judi” Moore, 93, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Virginia Carter
WATERLOO — Virginia L. Carter, 96, of Waterloo, died Aug. 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
James Reinoehl
ASHLEY — James R. Reinoehl, 75, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and formerly of Ashley, died Aug. 21, 2021.
Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, is handling arrangements.
Merle Lorntz
PLEASANT LAKE — Merle W. Lorntz, 82, of Pleasant Lake, died Aug. 25, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Theresa Clements
KENDALLVILLE — Theresa Marie Clements, 35, of Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Smith
KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth E. “Buddy” Smith, 83, of Kendallville, died Aug. 24, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Beverly Stout
KENDALLVILLE — Beverly A. Stout, 96, of Kendallville, died Aug. 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Hugh Tuttle
KENDALLVILLE — Hugh Winston “Wentz” Tuttle, 71, of Kendallville, died Aug. 21, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
