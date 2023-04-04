GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center has announced a relaunch of youth programming.
JAM Connect is designed to connect students to their larger purpose — to one another, to mission, to intention.
Ruben Holcomb is the new director of youth and recreation, joining the JAM Center in November.
The center is developing principle-based thinking, working with a professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne to achieve that goal. That professor has worked with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
Teaching Aligned with Development in Adolescents has been adapted from the Dekko Foundation.
“At its core, it’s with language arts, academic enrichment, but it’s going to be very student-led, touching on current events through philosophical theory and trying to develop communication through that, and maybe a little bit of debate,” Holcomb explained.
“It’s a place where they can speak with a little bit less structure than in school, but still facilitate growth and maybe their own personal research and stuff like that.”
As an organization, the JAM Center has its roots in principle-based thinking and operates under specific principles, including integrity.
Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff discovered the needs of children served at the JAM Center have changed, and that created an opportunity to re-evaluate what was being done.
It was decided to meet the needs of students, understanding what they’re going through, and adapt to meet them where they are at, staff said.
That means talking with students, learning what their interests are, how it’s not traditional with what previous thinking, and building and developing with a new vision.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to students, practically anywhere we can find them, what they’re interested in, what they would like to see in programming,” explained Megan Knowles, director of marketing and communication.
“We called it teen programming before, but we realized we’re reaching sixth- through 12th-graders, so we’re even changing the wording we’re using,” she continued.
“Not all sixth-graders are teens. We want to make sure we’re meeting them where they are and making sure everyone feels like they belong, they’re welcome and they can fit here.”
The initiative is designed to connect youth to one another, to mentors, to themselves and resources in the community, with a goal of igniting the potential inside of them and helping them to discover their purpose.
The JAM Center partners with the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District. Staff makes regular visits with school administrators for recommendations. Participation is up to the students.
Study Connect takes place Monday through Friday that offers homework assistance in a safe environment.
Mind & Heart, a social and emotional intelligence program, takes place Tuesdays. In it, students can filter those feelings through creativity.
That’s Absurd features some set topics, but the hope is that students can have an open discussion on current events or other things of interest. This program takes place Thursdays.
“It’s going to be up to the students,” Holcomb explained. “If they have stuff to bring to discuss, we’ll talk about that or if not, I can bring up a few things I’ve been following.”
In September, the JAM Center decided to pause teen programming as it existed.
As the center is rooted in community, integrity and fact-based thinking, it was decided to reshape youth programming to those principles.
Because many school district staff members have already gone through similar training, it is hoped to build on that existing partnership because both entities will use a shared language and like-mindedness in engaging the students.
“When I was that age, I had many interests that went anywhere from athletics, to reading, to science,” Holcomb said. “I think that having an environment that’s not necessarily the required curriculum at school but more about specific interests, I think it will be a great environment we’re building for them.”
“I think it’s cool too that the first two programs we’re launching kind of blend interests,” Knowles said. Students who may have multiple and varied interests can be encouraged to follow and develop those interests.
“We’re definitely excited as we go forward to grow along with them and see where this program can go,” Holcomb said.
