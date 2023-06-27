GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is featuring the inaugural show, “Women Take the Walls 2023” beginning with a meet the artist reception on Friday, July 7.
The exhibit illuminates the works of 11 visionary artists who use an array of mediums that include paintings, digital embroidery, hair sculptures, contemporary dangling and wall sculptures, textiles, pottery and wheelchairs that reflect their inspirations and their re-imagining of realities.
The exhibit begins Friday from 5-8 p.m. for a “meet the artist” reception at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Oct. 1.
Never-before-exhibited contemporary sculptures pioneered by contemporary women creators will hang from the ceilings and walls, view a series of nine new works connecting animals with mind-altering plants found in nature. The sky’s the limit as visitors look into the world of miniature quilts, nature-based pottery, landscape photos on metal spheres, contemporary and urban street art, and brightly-colored landscapes painted en plein air. Abstract pieces of digital embroidery, incorporating unique geometric figures will be installed on the walls like paintings.
Adding to the variety of art and mediums will be an exhibit of wheelchairs which are painted and decorated and that represent real people.
In addition, each year, the Garrett Museum of Art will honor a “legacy” artist. This year’s honoree is Helen Aldrich Swenson (1906-1983), the designer and creator of Wing Haven Nature Preserve in Angola. She and her husband, Ben, operated the Potawatomi Inn for many years.
Swenson was an artist and a naturalist who left her land to ACRES Land Trust. Her artwork and illustrations, along with other ephemera from her life will be on display.
Altogether, the innovative and unique works by all 12 artists will spark curiosity, encourage exploration and will captivate viewers. Practices and perspectives will encourage visitors to take a slow look at this premiere exhibit of women artists’ work.
Participating artists include Andrea Almeida, Bowling Green, Ohio; Deanna Clyne Mount Clemens, Michigan; Migena Furxhi, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Susan Hensel, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nikkole Huss, Orland Park, Illinois; Cagney King, Fortville; Marie Neuenschwander, Berne; Jill Nienhuis, Grand Rapids, Michigan; CJ Nye, New York; Lisa Merida-Paytes, Cincinnati, Ohio and Christina Corvette-Wright, Stockbridge, Michigan.
Summer hours at the museum are Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 4-7 p.m. Beginning Sept. 10, added Sunday hours are 1-4 p.m. Other hours are by appointment only. Call 704-5600 or visit garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa, and Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
