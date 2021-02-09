AUBURN — “Shades of Red,” a special, two-day Valentine event, is the latest Garrett Museum of Art gallery.
The event opens from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the historic Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn. An open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
This is the third GMOA gallery to take place at Buchtel House. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists Friday and see their work. Visitors may also purchase the best in local craftsmanship and artistry at a one-stop shop for gift buying from painters, wood and glass artists, wearable art designers, a chocolatier, and jewelry designers. These giftable pieces support local artists and IN Artisan.
Local and area artists include Sandra Baughman, Shellie Bellinger, Nina Bennett, Mindy Bermes, Dorothy Erieau, Cynthia Gabbard, Fred and Rhonda Inman, Jody Prokupek, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Diane Schafer-King, Steven Shaikh and Rebecca Stockert. IN Artisan Artists are Mary Thomas Firestone, Liz Perr-McColm, Lisa Pelo, Wendy Simon and Karen Wood.
“These galleries at Buchtel House are a way to bring the arts of the region into focus, and we have added IN Artisan group to our gallery for even more beautiful authentic one-of-kind art.” said gallery coordinator Angela Green. “GMOA wants to enrich the lives of DeKalb County residents by showcasing high-quality art, crafts and even chocolates at this weekend event.”
