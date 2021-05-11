Signing ceremony is Thursday
GARRETT — Providers of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will observe northeast Indiana's CTE Awareness Month in May with a special signing ceremonies.
Garrett High School will hold a signing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Performing Arts Center.
Juniors who will participate in summer work experiences will also be recognized.
Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner is scheduled to speak at the event.
The Impact Institute in Kendallville will conduct signing ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Blair Milo, Indiana secretary of career connections and talent, is scheduled to speak at the afternoon session.
“Recognition of career-focused CTE accomplishments is essential to filling talent pipelines to meet the needs of area industries,” said Edmond O'Neal, Northeast Indiana Works President and CEO. “It is no less important than honoring those who have completed two- or four-year degrees.”
