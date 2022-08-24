GARRETT — A resolution authorizing a proposed released time for religious instruction program for elementary-age students was approved by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday.
In June, nearly two dozen proponents of LifeWise Academy, including local clergy, church leaders, businessmen and women and parents expressed the need for the Gospel-centered program with its character focus to guide young students in the community to the board.
The optional program provides a weekly class that runs between 45 minutes and an hour, with class sizes of 15-25 students. Classes are held during the school day and do not interfere with mandatory or extra-curricular activities.
The Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program exists to reach students in public schools with the Gospel. Under state RTRI laws, students may be released from public schools during the school day to receive religious instruction, provided the program is held off school property, is privately funded and parent permitted.
While the program does not require the approval of the school board, a local steering committee first coordinates program details with school officials and then identities a local program director and board to lead long-term. Plans are to begin the program in the elementary school.
Following permission from parents, students either walk under the supervision of volunteer chaperones or are driven by buses or vans to off-site location. Each program is funded by private donations through local fundraising efforts. There is no cost to schools or participating families.
The resolution will be revisited for approval on a yearly basis under the resolution.
While noting the successful reputation of the program, board member Larry Getts said he would be for the program if it were held either before or after school, but felt school hours should be spent on classroom curriculum before casting the only “no” vote.
Also at Monday’s meeting, several personnel recommendations were approved by the board.
In the elementary school, new hires include part-time instructional assistant Michelle Fox. In the middle school, Tonya Grupp was hired as instructional assistant. Shannon Clifton was approved as Career Development Program administrative assistant; Caileigh Graves was hired as custodian and Samantha Hamilton as cafeteria employee.
The board approved middle school coaches Tim Herdegen for cross country, Eric Treesh as assistant football coach and Kylee Hoot as girls assistant soccer coach.
The board approved the resignations of high school agriculture teacher Sam Malcolm, middle school special education instructor Brett Ratcliffe, and Kordell Kessler as middle school assistant football coach.
In other action, the board approved the following actions:
• A group health insurance plan with a 3% increase to be split between the employee and the school;
• A resolution giving the superintendent authority to reduce the 2022 budget and also to reduce Line 2 appropriations of the 2022 budget as required;
• School district calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years;
• A proposal from MartinRiley Architects and Engineers for roofing and boiler replacement;
• A middle school football fundraiser;
• The appointment of Chad Rayle as the school’s representative on the Garrett Public Library Board;
• The adoption of reimbursement resolution; and
• Permission for a J.E. Ober Instructor to attend the TCEA Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
The board approved a partnership agreement with Trine University that will provide in-house, state-of-the-art robotics welding instruction in the high school. Career Development Program Director Corey Schoon said details of the program will be rolled out in the coming week.
