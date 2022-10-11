Schuman receives designation
GARRETT — Financial advisor Duane Schuman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Garrett has earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist professional designation.
To earn this designation, Schuman successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning, passed a comprehensive final exam and agreed to abide by the college’s code of conduct.
AAMS training examines various investment strategies that are crucial for making decisions in the asset-management process. Study topics include investments and insurance, as well as tax, retirement and estate considerations.
