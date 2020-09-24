GARRETT — TDS-The Dance Studio in Auburn is expanding its acro-dance program to the Garrett community by opening a second location at The South House.
After her friend and mentor, Patricia Krus, sold her dance studio, Jenny Dunn decided to branch out on her own, opening TDS-The Dance Studio in Auburn.
TDS has offered instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, acro and competition since 2009.
Classes will be led by Ana LeQuia, a 2007 graduate of Garrett High School. After dancing at Patricia Krus School of Dance for 15 years, LeQuia continued her training under Dunn as an assistant and soon joined the TDS staff as a full-time teacher. LeQuia has been nationally certified with Acrobatic Arts since 2014 and continues to train under nationally acclaimed instructors and choreographers.
Acro classes are open to ages 2 and older. People can find more information and registration at tds-dancestudio.com.
TDS Garrett is located at 1308 S. Randolph St., Suite H. An open house is planned Sunday from 1-3 p.m. People will be able to register for classes, meet the instructor, sign up for giveaways and watch demonstrations by current students.
