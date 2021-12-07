GARRETT — The Professional Business Women’s Club of Garrett has resumed regular monthly meetings.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, they gathered for a potluck dinner and meeting at the home of current club president Mary Wilmore.
In the past, the group sold Abbott’s candy in November for a fundraiser, except for the past two years due to the pandemic.
As a new fundraiser this year, the group is selling tickets for a raffle on a handmade wooden cutting board and cheese slicer made by George Wilmore. Tickets are $2 each.
People can get tickets by phoning Mary Wilmore at 357-3076. Members plan to meet Feb. 15 and will draw the winner of the raffle at that time.
Each year, the PBW donates to the local community: top 10 Garrett High School seniors, Garrett Fire Department, Rotary Club for fireworks, Junior Achievement, St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen, Sunny Meadows County Home, Christmas Bureau, Gina’s Clothes Closet and Garrett Food Pantry plus others as needed.
