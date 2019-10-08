Officers arrest 15
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 15 people from Sept. 22 through Sept. 29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Casey Brown, 29, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 23 at 12:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Chad Fugate, 33, of the 1600 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with a probation violation.
Skyler Lockwood, 23, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 24 at 1:04 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of attempted burglary, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bryan Hughes, 36, of the 3900 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 10:44 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tylor Kooistra, 23, of the 1300 block of Lori Lea Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 7:50 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zaden Streb, 25, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 25 at 11:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Justin Crager, 37, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 25 at 11:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and failure to report back to jail.
Jerry Smith, 55, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 26 at 10:32 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Newland, 24, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested Sept. 26 at 2:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Campbell, 26, of the 100 block of East VanVleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 27 at 4:46 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ronald Brown, 42, of the 100 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 27 at 1:15 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Metcalf, 32, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 28 at 1:22 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jonathan Heffley, 42, of the Castle Court, Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 28 at 8:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony.
Nickolas Patrick, 34, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 28 at 11:28 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Buenavetura Ramirez-Toxhua, 29, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
