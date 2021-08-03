AUBURN — Tickets for the United Way’s annual Power of the Purse fundraiser are now on sale.
This year’s live luncheon event will Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum with doors opening at 11 a.m. and concluding at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $40 and can be purchased at the United Way office at 950 W. 15th St. in Auburn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash, check or credit cards accepted. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 927-0995.
Businesses, groups of friends or individuals can be “Pack a Purse” donors by contributing a purse packed with goodies with the value of each purse and its contents at a $200 minimum value. The deadline to donate a purse is Friday, Sept. 3. Anyone who submits a packed purse for donation by Friday, Aug. 13 will be entered into the early bird drawing for a chance to win two free tickets to the event. A large charcuterie board will also be up for grabs during the fundraiser.
For more information, visit unitedwaydekalb.org/pop or contact Community Impact Coordinator Chelsea McGill at 927-0995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.