GARRETT — Following a series of several public hearings, the Garrett Common Council moved to re-establish its cumulative capital development fund, as well as additional appropriations for six other funds.
In all, there were seven public hearings at the April 6 meeting, with no public comment made at any of the hearings.
The cumulative capital development fund is used to protect the public health, welfare or safety in an emergency situation that demands immediate action.
The proposed fund will not exceed $0.05 in property tax on each $100 of assessed valuation. It will be levied beginning with taxes for 2021, payable in 2022, the ordinance reads.
The appropriation resolutions include $122,046 for the police pension fund; $45,900 for the local roads and streets fund; $4,000 for the cumulative park fund; $4,000 for the continued education/law enforcement training fund; $30,000 for the cumulative capital improvement fund to be used for projects such as engineering, professional services and other costs related to capital improvements; and $225,000 for the economic development income tax fund for lease payments, capital improvements and other areas if a shortfall occurs, Clerk-Treasurer Marcia Conkle said.
There was discussion regarding flat rate sewer costs for users outside the city limits, including neighboring Altona. There, residents have their own wells and no means to monitor usage for sewer charges. One Altona resident complained that although electricity is on, the resident is not using water and felt the sewer charge should be waived.
In most cases, the monthly minimum sewer charge is about $73 for outside the city limits. No waiver provision is covered under the current city ordinance, and City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said carving out special terms for those customers would “open a Pandora’s box.” The only other option would be for a user to install a sewer monitor, which might be cost-prohibitive.
The Common Council moved its May 18 meeting to May 25 at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
