GARRETT — City of Garrett officials ask residents to follow these fireworks guidelines:
• Fireworks may be set off from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset from June 29 to July 9. The exceptions are July 4, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight. Fireworks may be set off from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 1.
• Children under age 18 are not permitted to shoot fireworks without a parent present.
• Fireworks are permitted only on and must stay on a resident’s property. Fireworks may not be set off in streets or parks.
“Please use extreme caution when handling fireworks,” city officials said in a release. “Do not mix alcohol and fireworks.”
