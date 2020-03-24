My name is Ryanne Arambula. I am a senior at Garrett High School and am employed at the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start through the ICE program.
I work with two-year old students and I love it! I help throughout the classroom four-to-five days a week. My future career goal is to work in education.
Through this work-based learning experience, I have learned to plan age appropriate activities, create new ways for our students to experience the world around them, and learn more about working directly with children. My favorite part of my job is making connections with the children, parents and my co-workers.
I have learned a great deal from the lead teachers in my classroom, including classroom management and creative ways to handle difficult situations and to share praise.
The lead teachers have been so open to helping me learn and grow. Everyone at Head Start has been so welcoming and helpful to my experience. I would definitely recommend this job to anyone that has a passion for children and education.
I am very thankful for this opportunity and would especially like to thank my co-workers and Head Start families for allowing me to work with the wonderful students we see every day.
