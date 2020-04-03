INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett senior Cole Bergman has been selected as a 2020 Indiana Regional Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
Forty students from around the state were selected as Indiana Academic All-Stars, with 50 more recognized as Academic All-Star Regional honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 280 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
- Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
- Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
- Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
- Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
- A mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average; and
- Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
- Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
Indiana Academic All-Stars
Jennifer Cahillane, Washington Township High School;
Joseph Carper, Perry Meridian High School;
Tyler Chamberlain, Bloomington South High School;
Dylan Clarke, Franklin Community High School;
Lauren Coffey, Plainfield High School;
Taylor Coffman, Wabash High School;
Amina Dalal, Ben Davis High School;
Lukas Denney, Crown Point High School;
Daniel Ehrlich, Park Tudor School;
Lyndie Foster, Scottsburg High School;
Nicholas Grill, Indianapolis Cathedral High School;
Sophia Rae Hagedorn, Center Grove High School;
William Hawkins, Indianapolis Roncalli High School;
Emma Higgason, Munster High School;
Imran Hussain, Eman School, Fishers;
Kaveh Jalinous, LaLumiere School, LaPorte;
Tara Kalia, Frankin Central High School;
Paige Kertes, Fishers High School;
Emre Keskin, West Lafayette High School;
Gabriel Kroeger, Chesterton High School;
James Yixing Lao, Zionsville High School;
Angela Li, Carmel High School, Carmel;
Regan Mangrum, Southwestern High School;
Hayden Mattick, Terre Haute North Vigo High School;
Will Michaels, Valparaiso High School;
Kenzie Paul, Mount Vernon High School;
Benjamin Pekarek, Harrison High School, West Lafayette;
Daelyn Quinn, Castle High School;
Reid Schene, Shelbyville High School;
Rose Schnabel, International School of Indiana, Indianapolis;
Kabir Sheth, Signature School, Evansville;
Hugh Smith, Plymouth High School;
Erica Song, Columbus North High School;
Owen Speer, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, Indianapolis;
Hannah Tippets Brownsburg High School;
Grant Wagner, Winchester High School;
Karen Wang, University High School, Carmel;
Benjamin Wilkerson, Greencastle High School;
Veronica Wrobleski, Canterbury School; and
Gene Yang, Kokomo High School.
Regional Academic All-Stars
Quintin Allen, Tippecanoe Valley High School;
Erin Batta, Batesville High School;
Samantha Beachey, Fairfield High School;
Cole Bergman, Garrett High School;
Benjamin Beyer, Warsaw High School;
Neha Bhasin, Evansville Day School;
Benjamin Blachly, New Palestine High School;
Elizabeth Casetti, Penn High School;
Joshua Chen, Lake Central High School;
Christiane Davis, White River Valley High School;
Jui Desai, Avon High School;
Peyton Eaton, Barr-Reeve High School;
Addison Emig, Evansville Central High School;
Allison Furnish, Switzerland County High School;
Makenna Gall, NorthWood High School;
Joseph Gard, Elkhart Memorial High School;
Ellie Garst, Western Boone High School;
Andrew Glover, New Castle High School;
Joel Greenfield, Lawrence Central High School;
William Hartwell, Milan High School;
Abigail Hauser, Forest Park High School;
Carson Herrell, Evansville Harrison High School;
John Herzog, Hamilton Southeastern High School;
Carrie Hoke, Eastern High School, Pekin;
Jordan Jennings, Rochester High School;
Samuel Johnson, Hauser High School;
Rylee Johnson, Shenandoah High School;
Brooke Jones, Elkhart Christian Academy;
Emmalee Kiser, Columbus East High School;
Komal Kumar, Indiana Academy for Science, Math & Humanities, Muncie;
Treyton Lehman, South Adams High School;
Emily Longenecker, Rossville High School;
Sarah Mahnesmith, Rensselaer Central High School;
Jesse McCurdy, Lapel High School;
Aidan McDonnell, Michigan City Marquette Catholic High School;
Luka Mikek, Crawfordsville High School;
Madison Moseley, North Montgomery High School;
Carson Park, Jasper High School;
Ethan Roos, Heritage Hills High School;
Ian Schowe, East Noble High School;
Caleb Shenk, Bethany Christian School;
Edward Smalstig, Yorktown High School;
Emma Summers, Brown County High School;
Abigail Teipen, South Putnam High School;
Isabel Turner, Southport High School;
Olivia Vanderbur, North Decatur High School;
Grace Vlasek, St. Theodore Guerin High School;
Gabriella Willoughby, Mitchell High School;
Lucille Wilson, Speedway High School; and
Jaylen Young, Seeger High School.
