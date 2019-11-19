Class of 1962
meets for lunch
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Alumni Class of 1962 met for lunch Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Those attending were Sheri (Miller) Rollins, Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz, Bethel (Patrick) Buckles, Linda (Davis) Miller, Connie (Kolbe) Menzie and Ginny (Leech) Kelham.
The next luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the home on Connie Menzie in Auburn. To RSVP, phone Sheri at 260-637-3445.
Class of 1966 ladies meet for brunch
GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies met for brunch on Saturday, Nov. 9 at T & R Junction in Garrett.
Classmates attending were Joyce (Pfierman) Crain, Carol (Hageman) Fink, Sandy Fousnought, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Carrie (Hippensteel) Hefty, Andrea (Wells) Kruse, Margaret (Brumbaugh) Menges, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders. Brenda (Smith) Viers and Alice (Kelham) Yingling.
The group also collected money for its annual Angel Christmas Tree project. Bev Gunion will purchase the Christmas gifts. People who would like to make a donation to this project can contact Bev Gunion.
The next brunch will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at T & R Junction in Garrett.
To RSVP, phone Betty at 357-5779.
Class of 1959
meets for breakfast
GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1959 met for breakfast at T & R Junction in Garrett, Friday, Nov. 15.
Attending were Jerry Chisholm, Butch Beber, Larry Funk, John Hile, Rodney Kniesley, Jerry Holton, John Hutton, Oston Roop, Fred Hall and Aaron Smith.
The group meets the third Friday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.