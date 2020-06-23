GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will receive a pesticide application on Tuesday, June 30.
All buildings will receive pesticide application by Ace Pest Control on this date. For information concerning chemicals to be used, people may call Mike Swihart of Ace Pest Control at 834-2834 or Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District at 357-3185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.