GARRETT — A 20-year veteran of U.S. Air Force officially joined the Garrett Police Department during Tuesday’s session of the Board of Works.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff led the oath of office for Officer Maynard L. DePew Jr. as family members, friends and fellow officers were on hand to witness the occasion. Mayor Todd Fiandt attended the session virtually.
“We are looking forward to (DePew’s) addition. It’s going to be a benefit to have him, so we are very happy with that,” said Police Chief Gerald Kline. Another officer is currently at the academy and will graduate Aug. 19.
“We plan on having a good presence during the start of school, so we have worked out details already with our officers so you will see our presence there, especially during the first week,” he added.
Garrett’s first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 11. The police department now has 14 full-time officers.
Also Tuesday, the Garrett unsafe building committee, comprised of members of the Board of Works, reviewed an engineering report submitted by homeowner Charles Gamble regarding a property at 503 S. Peters St. he purchased in 2013.
Gamble, a Garrett native who resides in Michigan, has been working on the house for several years and has been responsive to code enforcement complaints over the years, but has seen improvements stall for the past six months due to a medical issue.
Gamble came before the committee in June to respond to complaints. At that session, Brinkerhoff suggested Gamble contact an engineer to decide if the structural integrity of the home is safe before spending any more time and money on improvements. Gamble agreed to hire the engineer and to provide his determination with documentation at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Board of Works. He was not present at Tuesday’s session.
According to a three-page document from Kenneth Hess of Structural Engineering Services Inc. of Huntertown, Gamble’s house was deemed not to be in danger of eminent collapse and structurally sound enough to continue the renovation process. The report added a recommendation that two lean-to additions be removed immediately due to public safety concerns, and the front and side wrap-around porch and work on the southwest basement wall be completed soon.
The committee approved giving Gamble 30 days to remove the lean-to additions, after which the city will invite him to a meeting to discuss remaining issues that violate the city’s unsafe building code.
The home has remained vacant since its purchase nearly 10 years ago, and electrical service was cut five years ago. A few years back, a wall collapsed on the structure that lies less than five feet from neighboring homes and could become a hazard should a fire should break out.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reports 122 code violations between July 19 and Aug. 1, mostly for high grass, weeds and/or harborage of vermin. Her report showed 68 certified letters sent, 65 abates sent to City Hall for billing, 37 abates complied, and nine work orders sent to the street department.
The board gave IT Director Rick Vie permission to move forward with a three-year contract with KnowBe4, a Florida-based software company providing security awareness training to prevent phishing on city emails and servers and to detect security flaws.
Kline reported officers received 164 calls for service between July 18-31; 24 traffic warnings, six traffic tickets and one city ordinance call. His report showed nine arrests, two for alcohol and one for controlled substances, one battery and five miscellaneous charges. Officers logged 68 business checks during the period. Two vehicles for the department are still delayed on delivery, with one expected mid-September, the other in October.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle advised Kline to budget any new vehicles for 2023 due to the delay in this year’s deliveries.
Wastewater plant superintendent Marcy Coe reported the plant is running well, with 70,000 gallons of sludge taken to Steuben Lakes last month.
Coe said recent trips by officials to nearby cities and towns to inspect screw press method met with positive response compared to going with the centrifuge system.”
“It’s just a lot better process. The centrifuge is huge — I don’t think it will fit in the building,” Coe said. “This is a more compact unit.”
She previously worked with a similar belt press system and Kendallville.
“The screw press is so much more technical than what this is. It’s easy to fix. Screw presses don’t work constantly like a centrifuge. I think it is a much better system. I don’t want the centrifuge.”
Project engineer Andrew Scheribel told board members an IDEM permit for the centrifuge at the wastewater plant will expire on Aug. 8. If the permit expires, it could be renewed, if needed. A permit would be needed if the city chooses to go with the screw press system in the future.
Three contractor bids were opened for the C.R. 15 roadway improvement project with two options for quotes, but not required. Option A is to have the project done this year, while option B is for next year.
• API Construction Co. bid for option B only at $550,585;
• E&B Paving submitted two bids — option A at $889,299 and option B at $770,150; and
• Brooks Construction Co. quoted $786,918 for option A and $738,525 for option B.
All bids will be taken under advisement and review by the city engineer, clerk, planner and city attorney. The numbers will be presented to the Redevelopment Committee later this week and brought back to the Board of Works on Aug. 16.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported 15 tons of cold mix was put down on C.R. 15 north of Garrett last month in order to keep the road passable.
Crews also continue to repair potholes, trim trees, and spray for mosquitos weekly, he added.
Plans for a pavilion to be installed in the former Torco lot have been submitted and ordered this week. Work will be done to prepare a slab base at the site in preparation for delivery, Mossberger added. The Garrett pool will close for the season on Saturday.
