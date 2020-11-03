Timothy Hasselman
ANGOLA — Timothy Paul Hasselman, 66, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Doris Hollis
GARRETT — Doris M. Hollis, 98, of Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Patty Leland
GARRETT — Patty J. Leland, 55, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Leola Reinoehl
GARRETT — Leola “Susie” Madonna Reinoehl, 94, of Garrett, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Betty Deininger
AUBURN — Betty J. Deininger, 91, of Auburn, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael McDowell
WATERLOO — Michael K. McDowell, 68, of Waterloo, died Oct. 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Richard Snyder
WATERLOO — Richard L. Snyder, 82, of Waterloo, died Oct. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gary Andrews
BUTLER — Gary Andrews, 67, of Butler, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Charles Brown
BUTLER — Charles David Brown, 75, of Butler, died Oct. 21, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Judith Mayton
BUTLER — Judith Anne Mayton, 75, of Butler, died Oct. 7, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Charles Thorne
BUTLER — Charles R. Thorne, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 24, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Michael Collier
SPENCERVILLE — Michael L. Collier, 79, of Spencerville, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Victor Fretz
HUDSON — Victor C. Fretz, 67, of Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Janice Stephenson
EDGERTON, Ohio — Janice E. Stephenson, 70, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gary Freed
EDON, Ohio — Gary D. Freed, 60, of Edon, Ohio and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Vicki Loucks
KENDALLVILLE — Vicki Loucks, 64, of Kendallville, died Oct. 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Pippenger
KENDALLVILLE — Dorothy Mae Pippenger, 94, of Kendallville, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Maggert
ANGOLA — Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Dutcher Funeral Home, Coldwater, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Janice Nilson
ANGOLA — Janice Ann Nilson, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Angola, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Joe Scalzo
ANGOLA — Joe D. Scalzo, 57, of Angola, died Oct. 28, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Terry Temple
ANGOLA — Terry Bixler Temple, 86, of Angola, died Oct. 25, 2020.
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru, handled arrangements.
Erich Albright
ORLAND — Erich D. Albright, 67, of Orland, died Oct. 28, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
David Fox
ORLAND — David M. Fox, 66, of Orland, died Oct. 26, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
