Timothy Hasselman

ANGOLA — Timothy Paul Hasselman, 66, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Doris Hollis

GARRETT — Doris M. Hollis, 98, of Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Patty Leland

GARRETT — Patty J. Leland, 55, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Leola Reinoehl

GARRETT — Leola “Susie” Madonna Reinoehl, 94, of Garrett, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Betty Deininger

AUBURN — Betty J. Deininger, 91, of Auburn, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Michael McDowell

WATERLOO — Michael K. McDowell, 68, of Waterloo, died Oct. 28, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Richard Snyder

WATERLOO — Richard L. Snyder, 82, of Waterloo, died Oct. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gary Andrews

BUTLER — Gary Andrews, 67, of Butler, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Charles Brown

BUTLER — Charles David Brown, 75, of Butler, died Oct. 21, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Judith Mayton

BUTLER — Judith Anne Mayton, 75, of Butler, died Oct. 7, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Charles Thorne

BUTLER — Charles R. Thorne, 70, of Butler, died Oct. 24, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Michael Collier

SPENCERVILLE — Michael L. Collier, 79, of Spencerville, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Victor Fretz

HUDSON — Victor C. Fretz, 67, of Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Janice Stephenson

EDGERTON, Ohio — Janice E. Stephenson, 70, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gary Freed

EDON, Ohio — Gary D. Freed, 60, of Edon, Ohio and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Vicki Loucks

KENDALLVILLE — Vicki Loucks, 64, of Kendallville, died Oct. 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Pippenger

KENDALLVILLE — Dorothy Mae Pippenger, 94, of Kendallville, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Maggert

ANGOLA — Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Dutcher Funeral Home, Coldwater, Michigan, handled arrangements.

Janice Nilson

ANGOLA — Janice Ann Nilson, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Angola, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Joe Scalzo

ANGOLA — Joe D. Scalzo, 57, of Angola, died Oct. 28, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Terry Temple

ANGOLA — Terry Bixler Temple, 86, of Angola, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru, handled arrangements.

Erich Albright

ORLAND — Erich D. Albright, 67, of Orland, died Oct. 28, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

David Fox

ORLAND — David M. Fox, 66, of Orland, died Oct. 26, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

