Today, Sept. 14
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Fremont with Fairfield and Hamilton.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Lakeland, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with West Noble, here.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with DeKalb, here.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Churubusco.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Westview.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Lakewood Park.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Eastside.
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Middle school cross country at West Noble Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity and reserve, boys and girls cross country at West Noble Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity volleyball at Wawasee Invitational.
Monday, Sept. 20
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Fremont, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. — Reserve football with Eastside, here.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at West Noble with Angola.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls cross country at Westview.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Eastside.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Westview.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Prairie Heights, here.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Lakeland with Central Noble and Oak Farm School.
5 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at DeKalb.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Eastside, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Angola.
Friday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. — Varsity football with West Noble, here.
