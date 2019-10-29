October 30

Judith (Bonnett) Becker

Joe Lee Bruce

Carolyn Combs

Cynthia (Sparks) Davenport

Mrs. Raymond Gingery

Jeffery W. Hart

Katie Heemsoth

Jacob Allan LaMotte

Mary Ann Pepple

Anne Marie Shenk

Ryan Arthur Shoener

Susan Marie Stoody

October 31

Douglas Aplin

Amy Beth Baker

Rosemary Bherns

Phyllis Kimmel Cleland

Eric Custer

Kenneth Joseph Krider

Gregory Alan Langfeldt

Kevin Scott Malcolm

Joan Pearson

Deborah Riggs

Edna Snowden

November 1

Kim (Strock) Evans

Jonathon David Hall

Kathleen Kelley

Sue Marie Poling

Tara Rockey

Timothy Lee Stout

Mrs. James Workman

November 2

Bill Baidinger

Brian Lee Baughman

James Robert Bigelow

Dusty Eugene Bock

Mark Steven Fogt

Gregory Thomas Griffin

Erik Linn Kapp

Michelle (Wade) Shafer

Thomas Scott Smurr

Linda (Runion) Treesh

Darlene Ellen Wilhelm

Harry Joseph Winebrenner

Leslie Ann Wise

Leisa Lynn Wolford

November 3

Jeffrey Alan Brown Jr.

Deborah Buckles

Julie Ann Carlin

Kim Joan Clady

Archie Lewis Deever

Troy Dickerson

Randall Alan Fike

Rose Handshoe

Nicholas Hitchcock

Larry James Hixson

Rachelle (Lewis) Peters

Catherine (Burniston) Price

Norman Runion Jr.

Colleen Shenk

Debra Kay Smith

Michael DeLoss Steward

Sandra (Souder) Tuttle

William Walton

Bradie Leigh Williams

Renee Dawn Woodward

November 4

Drake Lyn Beber

Julie Diederich

Nichole E. Edsall

Julie Jarnigan

Julie Kay Manuel

Judith (Bonkoski) McClish

Bonnie Miller

Denise (McKenna) Omans

Joshua Jasper Smith

Emalee Jo (Griggs) Tackels

Ed Utermark

Marlene (Partee) Wilcox

November 5

Kelly Andrews

Janice Ann Beeber

Judith Ann Brinkerhoff

Frank Dennis

Christopher David Grupp

Bryan Patrick Hampshire

Ryan Hathaway

Theresa Kay Leland

Sally Jo (Hile) Shoudel

Mary Rose Tuttle

Debra Weaver

Ronald Williams

Send your birthday updates to garrettclipper@kpcmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.