October 30
Judith (Bonnett) Becker
Joe Lee Bruce
Carolyn Combs
Cynthia (Sparks) Davenport
Mrs. Raymond Gingery
Jeffery W. Hart
Katie Heemsoth
Jacob Allan LaMotte
Mary Ann Pepple
Anne Marie Shenk
Ryan Arthur Shoener
Susan Marie Stoody
October 31
Douglas Aplin
Amy Beth Baker
Rosemary Bherns
Phyllis Kimmel Cleland
Eric Custer
Kenneth Joseph Krider
Gregory Alan Langfeldt
Kevin Scott Malcolm
Joan Pearson
Deborah Riggs
Edna Snowden
November 1
Kim (Strock) Evans
Jonathon David Hall
Kathleen Kelley
Sue Marie Poling
Tara Rockey
Timothy Lee Stout
Mrs. James Workman
November 2
Bill Baidinger
Brian Lee Baughman
James Robert Bigelow
Dusty Eugene Bock
Mark Steven Fogt
Gregory Thomas Griffin
Erik Linn Kapp
Michelle (Wade) Shafer
Thomas Scott Smurr
Linda (Runion) Treesh
Darlene Ellen Wilhelm
Harry Joseph Winebrenner
Leslie Ann Wise
Leisa Lynn Wolford
November 3
Jeffrey Alan Brown Jr.
Deborah Buckles
Julie Ann Carlin
Kim Joan Clady
Archie Lewis Deever
Troy Dickerson
Randall Alan Fike
Rose Handshoe
Nicholas Hitchcock
Larry James Hixson
Rachelle (Lewis) Peters
Catherine (Burniston) Price
Norman Runion Jr.
Colleen Shenk
Debra Kay Smith
Michael DeLoss Steward
Sandra (Souder) Tuttle
William Walton
Bradie Leigh Williams
Renee Dawn Woodward
November 4
Drake Lyn Beber
Julie Diederich
Nichole E. Edsall
Julie Jarnigan
Julie Kay Manuel
Judith (Bonkoski) McClish
Bonnie Miller
Denise (McKenna) Omans
Joshua Jasper Smith
Emalee Jo (Griggs) Tackels
Ed Utermark
Marlene (Partee) Wilcox
November 5
Kelly Andrews
Janice Ann Beeber
Judith Ann Brinkerhoff
Frank Dennis
Christopher David Grupp
Bryan Patrick Hampshire
Ryan Hathaway
Theresa Kay Leland
Sally Jo (Hile) Shoudel
Mary Rose Tuttle
Debra Weaver
Ronald Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.