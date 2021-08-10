GARRETT — The Garrett Heritage Days Talent Show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and Encore Show Choir, was held in Eastside Park on July 4.
Six contestants entered the contest. Winners were selected in two age groups, plus three specialty awards were also presented.
Age group winners received cash prizes of $50 for first place, $25 for second place.
10-14 years
Cam Ruble, 14, won first place for his vocal solo, “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen. His father, Scott Ruble, accompanied him on the guitar.
Ben Hug, 12, placed second for his original routine displaying his artistic skills by drawing animals on canvas from audience requests, such as a toucan and Barry B. Benson, a fictional bee from the “Bee Movie.”
15-18 years
Vanessa Pilkinton, 18, took first place for her vocal solo, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
Alyssa Martin, 16, was second for her vocal solo, “Alyssa Greene” by Isabelle McCalla.
Caption Awards
Ruble also captured the overall Heritage Days Star Award with a $100 cash prize for his vocal performance.
Isaac Allen, 13, played “Gold on the Ceiling” by the Black Keys on the clarinet to earn the overall Heart and Soul Award with a $25 cash prize.
Cayleb McGuire, 15, performed a rap song to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” to win the overall Creativity Award with a cash prize of $25.
Judges were Brianne Haiflich, Kaylee Martin and Wesley Totten.
