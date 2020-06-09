Golf
Knights of Columbus hosting golf scramble
GARRETT — Knights of Columbus will host the Council 1790 Golf Scramble Saturday at Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St.
Registration is at 7 a.m. with tee off at 8 a.m. Dinner and awards presentation will take place immediately after.
Entry fee is $65 per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, Gibault coolie, sleeve of balls, tee, beverage on course and dinner.
Registration can be made online on the Knights of Columbus tournament link at the Garrett Country Club website.
A Knights package is available for $25 per golfer. It includes (10) 50-50 tickets, (10) raffle tickets, two mulligans and one entry in the putting contest.
First place team receives $300. Second place team receives $200. Third place team receives $100. Random team receives $100. There will be a skins game at $20 per team.
A backup system will be used for all ties. The event will take place rain or shine.
All proceeds from this event go to the Indiana Knights of Columbus’ top charity, Gibault Inc.
Youth golf clinic available
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St., will host a junior clinic for ages 5-15 on Mondays through June and July.
The cost is $65 per player. There is a $10 discount per additional sibling.
The deadline to register is June 15.
The clinic will take place June 15, 22 and 29, and July 13, 20 and 27. Players can pick five of the days that best fit their schedules.
The program will be led by Fritz Cooper, Doug Booth and Dave Demske. Cooper has overseen the junior golf program since 2004. Booth is a Class A PGA professional, bringing years of teaching experience and development for junior golfers. Demske is head coach of the Garrett golf team.
Primary goals of the program are to help players develop proper stance, posture, grip, alignment and tempo.
Participants will be introduced to the basics of golf, including etiquette, rules and safety, putting and the short game, full swing, plus course time and a skills competition.
All kids in the Garrett Country Club Junior Clinic will receive a player’s pass. This pass will allow them to play with a paying adult for only $1 per round. If clubs are needed, contact Demske about the yearly rental program.
For more information, register online at garrettcc.com or call the pro shop at 357-5165.
Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Flag football is available for players in kindergarten or first grade. Tackle football is for grades 2-6.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.