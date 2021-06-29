GARRETT — After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett’s Heritage Days Festival returns this weekend.
Events will take place in the downtown area or in Eastside Park on East Houston Street, across from Garrett High School.
A parade opens festivities at 6 p.m. Friday. “A Night to Remember” live entertainment will take place on the outdoor stage in Eastside Park from 7:30-10 p.m.
Several events are on the schedule for Sunday.
The Garrett Rotary Club will serve a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. The 14th annual cruise-in car show, sponsored by Rollin Heritage, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car show awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
A 5K run, two-mile walk will start at 9 a.m. This event is sponsored by Garrett State Bank. The city swim meet begins at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Garrett Community Pool in Feick Park.
Chalk walk judging will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.
Dawn O’Bran will lead POUND demonstrations at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Eastside Park. POUND is a program combining cardio, conditioning and strength training.
Members of the Ellie Paige Dance Studio will give a demonstration on the main stage in Eastside Park. The Auburn Community Band will perform at noon on the main stage.
The talent show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and the Garrett High School show choir will take place at 1 p.m. on the main stage. Miss and Master winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
The Miss Little and Teen Garrett pageant will take place from 6-8 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus will serve barbecue chicken from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in for pie and cookie baking is 12:30-1:30 p.m. The pie and cookie auction will take place on the main stage at 3 p.m.
A basketball shootout begins at 1 p.m. The Garrett Fire Department is sponsoring waterball and a bucket brigade challenge at 2:30 p.m.
The festival draws to a close with a fireworks display, sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club.
