Garrett VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Garrett Fraternal
Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357 auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner Friday. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
New officers will be installed at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The SAL will host a cruise-in Friday, May 13. There is no entry fee. A commander’s trophy will be presented.
