Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett finishes 10th at invite
FORT WAYNE — Garrett tied for 10th place in the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park Golf Course Aug. 15.
Garrett and Northrop both had scores of 417.
Sarah Cooper shot a 79 to lead Garrett. Other Railroader scores were Abby Weaver 102, Kaitlyn Bergman 115 and Madi Flaugh 121.
Carroll won the team championship with 319, followed by Heritage at 363 and Bishop Dwenger at 365.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Garrett rolls to season-opening win
GARRETT — The host Railroaders opened the 2020 season with an 11-0 victory over Whitko Aug. 18.
Hailey Lantz and Macy Newman registered four goals each for Garrett. Newman added four assists in the match.
Syd Krock, Lexi Gordan and Mia Pinkerton scored one goal apiece for the Railroaders.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Railroader boys open with 4-0 win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett’s boys soccer team scored a 4-0 win over host Prairie Heights in varsity soccer action Aug. 17.
Garrett finally broke the scoreless tie when Zak Klopfenstein regathered a pass from just above the Panthers box and fired in a shot with 3 minutes, 19 seconds before halftime.
Senior Blake Ratcliffe kicked Kenan Kennedy’s crossing pass out of the air to score and make it 2-0 with 21:30 left in the second half.
The Railroaders added two more tallies in the final 5:34 of the match from freshman Chase Leech and Kennedy.
Kennedy had two assists in the match.
Varsity Girls
Cross Country
Railroaders seventh at Norwell
OSSIAN — Garrett finished seventh in the Norwell Invitational Aug. 15.
Nataley Armstrong was seventh individually (22 minutes, 8 seconds) to pace the Railroaders. Next to finish for Garrett were Addison Ebert (37th, 25:16) and Aida Haynes (40th, 25:29).
Garrett had a team score of 204. Leo won with 42 to 75 for the host Knights.
Armstrong leads Garrett at invitational
WATERLOO — Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong finished 10th at 16 minutes, 52 seconds at the DeKalb Invitational cross country meet Aug. 18.
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett finished first in 15:34. No team scores are kept at this event, used by most teams as an early-season conditioner.
Garrett’s other finishers were Madalyn Malcolm (18th, 17:48), Aida Haynes (27th, 18:22), Samantha Liechty (41st, 19:08), Makenna Malcolm (44th, 19:24), Chloe Rayle (68th, 21:32), Brooklyn Jacobs (70th, 21:35), Trinity Burns (88th, 24:38) and Zoa Fitzcharles (91st, 26:01).
Varsity Boys
Cross Country
Garrett boys finish second
OSSIAN — Garrett’s boys took two of the first four places and finished second in the Norwell Invitational Aug. 15.
Tanner McMain was runner-up in 17 minutes, 54 seconds, finishing behind only Laterrius Cassell of New Haven. The Railroaders’ Trevor Armstrong finished fourth in 18:00.
New Haven also captured the team title with 38 points to 51 for Garrett. Lakewood Park Christian was fifth at 114.
Other Railroader finishers were Luke Coffman 12th (19:38), Landon Davis 17th (19:51), Gavin Weller 20th (20:19), Seth Montoya 30th (20:52) and Tyler Gater 38th (21:17).
Colton White was 10th for Lakewood Park (19:23) and Cobin Moriarity was 14th (19:45). Braeson Kruse finished 27th (20:47), Chris Shively 33rd (21:00) and Dylan Rowlader 40th (21:23).
McMain places third at invitational
WATERLOO — Garrett’s Tanner McMain placed third in the boys race of the DeKalb Invitational at Waterloo Aug. 18.
McMain finished the 4,000-meter race in 13 minutes, 17 seconds. Angola’s Izaiah Steury placed first at 12:34. Eastside’s Konner Lower was seventh at 13:36.
No team scores are kept at this event, used as an early-season conditioner by many teams.
Garrett’s other finishers included Luke Coffman (20th, 14:17), Gavin Weller (33rd, 14:54), Landon Davis (36th, 15:07), Tyler Gater (45th, 15:26), Seth Montoya (49th, 15:39), Keegan Angel (76th, 18:23), Titus Peck (80th, 19:08) and Reece Clingan (88th, 20:59).
Varsity Volleyball
Railroaders sweep Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett traveled to Prairie Heights Aug. 18 and returned with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 sweep over the host Panthers.
Emma Hirchak led Garrett with 12 kills. Morgan Ostrowski had a team-high nine blocks. Logan Smith led the Railroaders with six aces.
