GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler’s loss is an Alabama university’s gain.
Chad Sutton, 54, director of the school district’s career development program, is leaving at the end of 2021 to become director of workforce development at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama.
Sutton has been associated with the school district since 2009, when he helped lead students to complete home construction after the building trades instructor left.
That started a long association that led to the creation of the CDP program that has attracted nearly a third of the high school’s enrollment into one or more vocational offerings.
“I just fell in love with it,” Sutton said. “I fell in love with the job and I fell in love with helping kids.
“When a kid starts to develop a skill and they start to realize they can do this, you can see the excitement on their face,” he said. “They carry themselves differently. Confidence is an amazing thing, and I just fell in love with that whole process.”
For 10 years, Sutton was the district’s building trades instructor before becoming CDP director, and has maintained the relationships with many of his former students.
He is appreciative of the support from the school district’s administrative team.
“(Superintendent Tonya) Mrs. Weaver and how she feels about education being done differently, it’s a breath of fresh air,” he said. “I wish more people thought like she did because I think there would be a lot of opportunities for a lot of schools for these types of programs.
“When I brought the idea to her, she was very excited, and it just started to develop,” Sutton added. “We didn’t have everything in place at the beginning, but we had the basics.”
With construction, design and engineering offerings already in place, other courses like welding and heavy highway were the next logical steps.
“We’re doing things that people in the rest of the country aren’t doing,” he said. “The last conference I was at, there’s only two schools in the country doing the heavy highway program.
“The more industry that gets involved, the better the program gets.”
With the support of school administration, the program has become a leader in the state for its approach to vocational programs.
“In education, I think we get into a rut where we decide who’s successful by how academically they are. I think that’s a mistake,” Sutton said. “As we continue to change that narrative, I think you’re going to see more and more kids get involved. These are careers that are just as viable as anything else: doctor, lawyer, accountant, marketing.
“Education can be done differently; stop doing things one way.”
The decision to leave wasn’t made without careful consideration, but in the end, he knew it was the right one, at the right time.
“It was tough, very tough,” Sutton said. “This is my home. I’m from northeast Indiana, grew up in Huntertown and raised our kids in Kendallville and Garrett.
“I’ll be honest though; every step of the phase felt right. It was comforting to feel that way.
“I have a job to keep doing. I’ll just be doing it in a different area.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Sutton said. “I’m excited to continue the work. It will be different, but it’s the same kind of work, helping to create opportunities for communities and working with industry.
“The big thing we have to do in workforce development is to create more people that are interested in these fields,” he said. “I think it starts at a young age, and just the way we think about these industries has to change.
“There’s educational silos out there right now, and we have to blow them up and change our thought process.”
While Sutton’s successor hasn’t been named, he’s sure the program will continue to prosper.
“I told all the kids and the parents: This program is on solid ground. It’s not going anywhere.
“I’m just looking for it to continue to grow and do better and bigger things, and just keep on moving forward.”
When asked his proudest moment, Sutton said, “The proudest part of the program is to see a kid build a skill and take that skill and take advantage of opportunities that are out there.
“You’ve got kids who are nailing down jobs and they create economic freedom for our community, for them, for their future families.
“If that’s not our goal, I don’t know what else it should be. I think that’s neat when it happens, and it’s happening a lot.
“As this program continues to grow, you’re going to see more and more kids find their place,” Sutton said. “They might not find their exact place they’re going to work, but they find out what they love to do.
“That’s a big part of the battle,” he said. “If you don’t like what you do, you’re not going to like to get up in the morning and go do it. That’s part of our job, to help them discover that.
“Those signing day moments we have, those are just awesome.”
While he and wife Michelle are headed for new challenges, they know they have firmly established roots.
“I can’t thank the community of Garrett enough for welcoming me, my wife and my family into the community,” Sutton said. “They always made us feel like we were born and raised here.
“It is our home. We’ll always call this place home.”
