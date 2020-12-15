GARRETT — My name is Makayla Boyle. I am a red hat at Garrett Pizza Hut.
I decided to participate in the ICE program as a way to learn and grow within the business. I work in the food industry and am dedicated to helping people to the best of my ability.
My favorite part of the work experience is getting to learn more about potential post-high school situations, while still in school, and I feel this will better my future. Through my ICE position, I have learned a lot about the Pizza Hut Corporation and the food service industry, including lots of interesting facts.
I have seen a lot of dedication and kindness from my mentor and I hope I can keep those traits with me in the future. I would recommend the ICE class to other students if they want the opportunity to grow and prepare themselves for the future.
I think employers should participate in the program because it not only helps their employees grow but it betters their company. I would like to thank my managers at Garrett Pizza Hut because overall they do so much for us, and the community. It is just amazing.
