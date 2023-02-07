GARRETT — A Garrett couple were recognized for their years of support in making the JAM Center a reality.
Ron and Connie Dickes were honored with the Sue Blotkamp Award at the conclusion of the annual JAM Center Gala Saturday night that included live and silent auctions and other fundraising opportunities. The award honors those with vision, determination and tenacity for serving the Garrett community.
The Dickes were presented the award at a surprise reception in December as they were heading to Florida. Each was told the other was the recipient in order to get them to the earlier event.
“I’m very happy that we are here to honor two very special to me personally and especially to our community,” said Sue Blotkamp for whom the award was named. Ron and Connie have been pillars in our community and county for many, many years — each in their own way and then together.”
Blotkamp worked for Ron at Insurance Trustees as teen where she recalled his kindness.
In the late ‘80s when plans for the Garrett Community Center began, he was in the original planning group and later on the first board of directors.
“He always had the wise voice of reason and helped keep our group on track,” said Blotkamp.
“Of course I didn’t know what I was doing, so Ron was the one I usually consulted with.”
Many others also joined the team, including Wayne Weller, Lena Yarian and Mike Tullis, she added. “Without all these people, this place that we love would not be here.”
Ron Dicke continues to support the JAM Center and has served on most of its committees over the years, and remains a constant supporter.
“He’s someone we can always count on,” Blotkamp said.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a partner at Insurance Trustees for many years, has served as a director at Garrett State Bank, is a member of St. Joe Conservation, DeKalb County Sheriff Merit Board, Mason Lodge, and other county committees. He and Connie are members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn. He is an avid hunter, golfer, trap shooter and fisherman, as well.
Blotkamp also recalls growing up in Garrett with Connie’s family, Floyd and Marjorie Fetter, who lived next door to her Grandmother Hall, and playing with Connie’s sister, Anita (Tullis.)
“When Anita proposed the idea for basket bingo in the late ‘90s, the entire Fetter family was on board. They were there in helping to set up, running the show and making us lots of money,” said Blotkamp.
She recalls Floyd Fetter at the large raffle table at the Garrett American Legion at event.
“Without Connie and her family, we could not have had such success — in spite of Ron and the other men on the board thinking it was a terrible idea.”
After 24 years, the annual bingos continue to be a major fundraiser for the JAM Center.
Connie’s great support for center included her belief that all kids should be able to swim, as well as providing swim suits for them to provide an atmosphere of inclusion.
“Whenever we have asked for her help, (Connie) has always been there, willing to do anything,” said Blotkamp.
Connie has also been involved in many organizations. She is an active member of the Indiana Organ Procurement organization for organ and transplant donations and travels around the state of Indiana. She is also a member of the Garrett Garden Club, Tri Kappa Sorority and currently Tri Kappa Associates as well as being one of the founding members of the Curiosity Shop in Garrett.
She and Ron are also weekly volunteers at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Saturday’s audience viewed the earlier reception and the Dickes’ surprise in both receiving the honor. They expressed their thanks on social media.
“Thank you very much for this very special award. As you know we were, and still are, overwhelmed. We were so pleased to have our families there with us for the lovely evening. Ron said it best, what we have done is what all of you helped make possible, and even better, what the JAM Center has become,” Connie’s post read.
Previous recipients of the Sue Blotkamp Award, in addition to Blotkamp, are Judy Morrill, Wayne Weller and Wayne and Pat Bartels.
