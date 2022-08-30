AUBURN — There will be two races for seats on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
Friday was the deadline for residents to file their candidacy for school board races in DeKalb County. In all, 15 candidates have filed across the four public school districts in the county.
Voters will cast their ballots for the non-partisan seats during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District
Board President Tamara Best will be challenged for her at-large seat by Luke Ice.
Matthew B. Freeze, Brianne Haiflich and Charles Ostman have filed for election to the Garrett City seat. That seat currently is held by Larry Getts, who did not file for re-election.
DeKalb Central United Schools
Incumbent Greg Lantz is being challenged for the at-large seat by Sarah Garman and JB Samuelson.
Incumbent Timothy Haynes is being challenged by Tony Baker for the Grant/Richland township seat.
DeKalb Eastern Community Schools
Incumbents Kelly Brown, Richard Musser and Sherri Strock are all unopposed for their seats.
Brown filed for election to the Wilmington Township seat. Musser filed for the seat representing Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy townships. Strock filed for the City of Butler/Wilmington Township seat.
Hamilton Community School District
Incumbent April Holden will retain her seat as a member at-large as she is running unopposed. Brandy Depriest will be running unopposed for the District 1 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.