Arrested in
DeKalb County
Anthony Berry, 46, of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. May 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. May 19 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without license, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dana Gibson, of the 100 block of Orchard Valley Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Joyce Halsey, 43, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. May 19 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Richard Kester, 27, of the 900 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. May 21 on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Audrey Kistler, 23, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. May 21 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lake Evans, 24, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. May 22 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 20, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. May 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail.
Kennith Bolenbaugh, 33, of the 100 block of North 3rd Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. May 23 by Garrett Police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samantha Roberts, 33, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. May 23 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Yoquelet, 28, of the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a hold for the Indiana Department of Correction.
Jonathan McNeal, 23, of the 2600 block of Ryan Road, New Haven, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Christina Wilson, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. May 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Harrison, 41, of the 7200 block of C.R. 59, Spencerville, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. May 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Regina Brock, 34, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. May 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
